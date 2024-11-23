The Thrilling IPL Auction: Rishabh Pant's Record-breaking Prospects

The IPL mega auction is poised for intense bidding, with Rishabh Pant potentially breaking records, predicted former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina. Pant's unique qualities, both on and off the field, make him a coveted asset, leading many to speculate he could exceed the Rs 25 crore barrier this year.

Teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could emerge as key contenders for Pant, especially with leadership roles up for grabs. Raina highlights Pant's ability to bolster team spirit and attract fan support, positing him as a potential captain for these franchises.

While Pant headlines the auction, other players such as left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh and top spin bowlers are also under the spotlight. Singh's recent performances make him a valuable target, while franchises like CSK and MI are looking to strengthen their spin departments with talents such as Yuzvendra Chahal and Maheesh Theekshana.

(With inputs from agencies.)