Record-Breaking Attendance at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opener

A record-breaking crowd has marked the opening game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Optus Stadium. An unbeaten 172-run partnership by KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal has given India a strong lead. With attendance figures on track to surpass historic records, this Test match is creating history in Western Australia.

Updated: 23-11-2024 17:54 IST
Record-Breaking Attendance at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opener
A record-breaking turnout has marked the opening game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Optus Stadium, setting the stage for a landmark Test match in Western Australia. With unprecedented figures, the match may soon surpass the attendance record set during the 2006-07 Ashes Test.

On the field, the Indian cricket team's performance has been equally impressive. A formidable bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah took 17 wickets on the opening day, followed by a resilient batting display from openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Together, their unbeaten 172-run partnership has given India a commanding lead of 218 runs.

Cricket Australia reported a crowd of 32,368 spectators on the second day alone, a record for Test cricket in Perth. With three days left, the cumulative attendance could break the all-time high of 103,440 attendees, with just 39,771 more fans needed to achieve this milestone.

