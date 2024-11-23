Shiffrin Eyes Historic Century on Home Snow

Mikaela Shiffrin claimed her 99th Alpine skiing World Cup victory in Austria, extending her record and setting up the chance to make history with her 100th win on home snow in Vermont next weekend.

Shiffrin delivered a commanding performance in the slalom at Gurgl, finishing 0.55 seconds ahead of Lara Colturi, the Italian-born skier representing Albania. Camille Rast of Switzerland secured the third spot.

"I was really nervous at the top," Shiffrin admitted, reflecting on her second run that clinched her 62nd slalom victory. She anticipates the upcoming races in Killington, Vermont, where she previously dominated, hoping to reach the century milestone amid hometown cheers.

(With inputs from agencies.)