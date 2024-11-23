Left Menu

Shiffrin Eyes Historic Century on Home Snow

Mikaela Shiffrin secured her 99th Alpine skiing World Cup victory in Austria, positioning herself to achieve a historic 100th win in Vermont. She triumphed in the slalom, ahead of Lara Colturi, while Camille Rast finished third. Shiffrin aims for her century milestone in Killington, Vermont.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:02 IST
Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin claimed her 99th Alpine skiing World Cup victory in Austria, extending her record and setting up the chance to make history with her 100th win on home snow in Vermont next weekend.

Shiffrin delivered a commanding performance in the slalom at Gurgl, finishing 0.55 seconds ahead of Lara Colturi, the Italian-born skier representing Albania. Camille Rast of Switzerland secured the third spot.

"I was really nervous at the top," Shiffrin admitted, reflecting on her second run that clinched her 62nd slalom victory. She anticipates the upcoming races in Killington, Vermont, where she previously dominated, hoping to reach the century milestone amid hometown cheers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

