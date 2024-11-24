All Blacks Scrape Victory as Italy Impress at Autumn Series Finale

New Zealand laboured to a 29-11 win over a battling Italy as the All Blacks concluded their autumn series on Saturday without the expected try dominance. Italy, recovering from a tough run, initially outperformed expectations with an early lead.

The All Blacks, regrouping from a loss to France, finally pulled ahead with tries by Cam Roigard and Will Jordan, converted by Beauden Barrett, ending the first half at 17-6. Despite Italy's pressure, a second-half try by Tele'a solidified New Zealand's advantage.

Italy's performance marked a vast improvement from past encounters, like the 96-17 defeat at last year's World Cup. The match, a debut for the Juventus stadium in hosting rugby, saw passionate efforts from both sides, highlighted by Menoncello's late try and celebrated farewells for All Blacks veterans Sam Cane and TJ Perenara.

