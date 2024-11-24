Sports Highlights: Mascherano's Miami Move and Murray's Coaching Role

Javier Mascherano is reportedly on the verge of becoming Inter Miami's new coach, aligning with his former FC Barcelona teammate, Lionel Messi. The 40-year-old's appointment is a strategic move anticipated to renew Miami's aspirations in the league.

In a separate event, Ole Miss star receiver Tre Harris exited early due to a lower-body injury during the faceoff against Florida, impacting the lineup significantly. Meanwhile, Villanova displayed a formidable defensive play against Maryland, securing a significant victory.

In other sports highlights, Mercedes' George Russell triumphed in the Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying rounds. Concurrently, Mikaela Shiffrin celebrated her 99th World Cup victory. On the tennis front, Andy Murray joined Novak Djokovic's coaching team, creating a buzz ahead of the Australian Open.

