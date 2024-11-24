Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Mascherano's Miami Move and Murray's Coaching Role

Javier Mascherano is set to be Inter Miami's new coach. Ole Miss' Tre Harris sustained an injury. Villanova bolsters defense against Maryland. George Russell clinches pole at Las Vegas GP. Mikaela Shiffrin secures 99th World Cup win. Andy Murray joins Djokovic's coaching team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 05:25 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 05:25 IST
Javier Mascherano is reportedly on the verge of becoming Inter Miami's new coach, aligning with his former FC Barcelona teammate, Lionel Messi. The 40-year-old's appointment is a strategic move anticipated to renew Miami's aspirations in the league.

In a separate event, Ole Miss star receiver Tre Harris exited early due to a lower-body injury during the faceoff against Florida, impacting the lineup significantly. Meanwhile, Villanova displayed a formidable defensive play against Maryland, securing a significant victory.

In other sports highlights, Mercedes' George Russell triumphed in the Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying rounds. Concurrently, Mikaela Shiffrin celebrated her 99th World Cup victory. On the tennis front, Andy Murray joined Novak Djokovic's coaching team, creating a buzz ahead of the Australian Open.

