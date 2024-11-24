Left Menu

All Blacks Triumph in Turin Test: A Battle Against Italy's Redemption

New Zealand's Will Jordan reflects on the All Blacks' narrow 29-11 victory over Italy in their final autumn test. Despite early struggles, the team secured a win amidst challenging conditions and a fierce Italian side. The match marked farewells for Sam Cane and TJ Perenara, celebrated for their contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turin | Updated: 24-11-2024 05:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 05:29 IST
On a wintry night in Turin, the All Blacks faced a tenacious Italian squad, ultimately emerging victorious with a 29-11 win. Will Jordan, New Zealand's fullback, described the match as a tough battle, where Italy's electrifying energy kept the All Blacks on their toes.

The victory was hard-fought, with New Zealand initially struggling against Italy's aggressive gameplay before securing a halftime lead. The autumn tour not only ends with a win but also highlights the All Blacks' growth since their Rugby Championship loss to South Africa.

This game also marked the final test appearance for Sam Cane and TJ Perenara, both deeply revered within the team. As they transition to rugby in Japan, their contributions to New Zealand rugby remain celebrated and deeply impactful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

