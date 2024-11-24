All Blacks Triumph in Turin Test: A Battle Against Italy's Redemption

On a wintry night in Turin, the All Blacks faced a tenacious Italian squad, ultimately emerging victorious with a 29-11 win. Will Jordan, New Zealand's fullback, described the match as a tough battle, where Italy's electrifying energy kept the All Blacks on their toes.

The victory was hard-fought, with New Zealand initially struggling against Italy's aggressive gameplay before securing a halftime lead. The autumn tour not only ends with a win but also highlights the All Blacks' growth since their Rugby Championship loss to South Africa.

This game also marked the final test appearance for Sam Cane and TJ Perenara, both deeply revered within the team. As they transition to rugby in Japan, their contributions to New Zealand rugby remain celebrated and deeply impactful.

(With inputs from agencies.)