Italy Charges into Davis Cup Final After Sinner and Berrettini's Victories

Italy moved into the Davis Cup final following triumphant performances by Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini, who thrilled a supportive home-like crowd in a 2-0 victory over Australia.

Sinner extended his winning streak to 24 singles sets by defeating Alex de Minaur, while Berrettini overcame Thanasi Kokkinakis in a gripping match. Italy will clash with the Netherlands, first-time finalists, for the title.

With passionate fans backing them, Italy aims to secure back-to-back Davis Cup titles, a feat last achieved by the Czech Republic in 2012 and 2013, and add to their recent Billie Jean King Cup victory.

