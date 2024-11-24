Left Menu

Italy Charges into Davis Cup Final After Sinner and Berrettini's Victories

Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini propelled Italy into the Davis Cup final with victories over Australia. Both players showcased impressive performance, key to Italy's defense of their title. Italy will face the Netherlands in the final, aiming to repeat their success from last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malaga | Updated: 24-11-2024 08:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 08:27 IST
Italy moved into the Davis Cup final following triumphant performances by Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini, who thrilled a supportive home-like crowd in a 2-0 victory over Australia.

Sinner extended his winning streak to 24 singles sets by defeating Alex de Minaur, while Berrettini overcame Thanasi Kokkinakis in a gripping match. Italy will clash with the Netherlands, first-time finalists, for the title.

With passionate fans backing them, Italy aims to secure back-to-back Davis Cup titles, a feat last achieved by the Czech Republic in 2012 and 2013, and add to their recent Billie Jean King Cup victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

