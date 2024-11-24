Left Menu

Thierry Neuville Clinches First World Rally Championship in Japan Drama

Thierry Neuville claimed his first World Rally Championship, ending his streak as rallying's 'nearly man'. The 36-year-old Belgian secured the victory by finishing sixth in Japan after rival Ott Tanak crashed out. Meanwhile, Toyota captured the manufacturers' crown by a slim margin over Hyundai on the final Power Stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 15:59 IST
Thierry Neuville Clinches First World Rally Championship in Japan Drama

In a riveting conclusion to the World Rally Championship, Hyundai's Thierry Neuville finally shed his tag as rallying's 'nearly man' by claiming his first world title on Sunday.

After five times finishing as an overall runner-up and three times third, the 36-year-old Belgian achieved magical success by securing the crucial points he needed, finishing sixth in Japan. Neuville's triumph came after his teammate and main contender, Ott Tanak, unfortunately crashed out of the lead in a nail-biting finale.

Toyota, meanwhile, clinched the manufacturers' championship, edging out Hyundai by just three points after Elfyn Evans won the final Power Stage. As Neuville celebrated his groundbreaking win, he graciously thanked his team and supporters, marking a significant milestone for both Belgium and Hyundai in the sport's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024