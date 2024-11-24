Thierry Neuville Clinches First World Rally Championship in Japan Drama

In a riveting conclusion to the World Rally Championship, Hyundai's Thierry Neuville finally shed his tag as rallying's 'nearly man' by claiming his first world title on Sunday.

After five times finishing as an overall runner-up and three times third, the 36-year-old Belgian achieved magical success by securing the crucial points he needed, finishing sixth in Japan. Neuville's triumph came after his teammate and main contender, Ott Tanak, unfortunately crashed out of the lead in a nail-biting finale.

Toyota, meanwhile, clinched the manufacturers' championship, edging out Hyundai by just three points after Elfyn Evans won the final Power Stage. As Neuville celebrated his groundbreaking win, he graciously thanked his team and supporters, marking a significant milestone for both Belgium and Hyundai in the sport's history.

