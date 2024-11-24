George Russell's Victory Party in Vegas: Mercedes' Triumphant Night

In a euphoric moment, George Russell clinched victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix and expressed his jubilation by shouting, "Vegas!" over his radio. Eschewing his planned flight back to the UK, Russell opted to revel in America's party hub, celebrating Mercedes' triumph.

Post-race, alongside actor Terry Crews and the iconic Bellagio fountains, Russell declared, "I'm definitely not getting on that flight," savoring Mercedes' 1-2 finish, with Lewis Hamilton trailing him. Despite internal reshuffling, Mercedes basked in their success.

Max Verstappen, although crowned champion with a fifth-place finish, couldn't overshadow Mercedes' moment. Team Principal Toto Wolff remains optimistic about transferring this success to the Qatar race, while preparing for Hamilton's departure to Ferrari next year.

