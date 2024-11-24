IPL Auction 2025: Pant and Shreyas Shine in Record-Breaking Bids

In a stunning turn of events at the IPL Auction 2025, Rishabh Pant became the most expensive buy in Indian Premier League history, securing a Rs 27 crore deal with the Lucknow Super Giants. This remarkable figure overshadowed his compatriot Shreyas Iyer's Rs 26.75 crore acquisition by Punjab Kings.

Pant's exceptional comeback after a severe accident in 2022 was highlighted, showcasing his determination and grit. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, known for his successful stint with Kolkata Knight Riders, is poised to captain Punjab Kings, expressing excitement for the new challenge ahead.

The auction also spotlighted notable bids for Yuzvendra Chahal at Rs 18 crore and Mohammed Shami at Rs 10 crore, showcasing the intense competition among IPL franchises. Both Iyer and Pant are anticipated to lead their respective teams in the upcoming IPL 2025 season, commencing in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)