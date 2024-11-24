Left Menu

NorthEast United Triumphs in Thrilling Governor's Gold Cup

NorthEast United FC edged past Gangtok Himalayan 4-3 in a penalty shootout to clinch the 40th All India Governor’s Gold Cup international football tournament. Marking their debut in the competition, NorthEast United showcased their skill and determination in a match that concluded 0-0 in regular time.

Updated: 24-11-2024 19:54 IST
This marked a significant achievement for NorthEast United, who were competing in this prestigious tournament for the very first time. Despite a goalless draw in the regular time, the team showed resilience and skill in the decisive penalty phase.

Meanwhile, Gangtok Himalayan once again found themselves as the runner-up, repeating their 2019 performance against Mohamadan Sporting Club. The day's excitement also included an exhibition match where the Gorkha Territorial Administration XI defeated the Chief Minister's XI, capturing the attention of football enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

