NorthEast United Triumphs in Thrilling Governor's Gold Cup

In a nail-biting finale, NorthEast United FC emerged victorious over Gangtok Himalayan with a 4-3 win in the penalty shootout to claim the 40th All India Governor's Gold Cup title.

This marked a significant achievement for NorthEast United, who were competing in this prestigious tournament for the very first time. Despite a goalless draw in the regular time, the team showed resilience and skill in the decisive penalty phase.

Meanwhile, Gangtok Himalayan once again found themselves as the runner-up, repeating their 2019 performance against Mohamadan Sporting Club. The day's excitement also included an exhibition match where the Gorkha Territorial Administration XI defeated the Chief Minister's XI, capturing the attention of football enthusiasts.

