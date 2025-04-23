Left Menu

Inter Kashi Upsets Bengaluru FC in Thrilling Super Cup Penalty Shootout

In a dramatic Super Cup match, Inter Kashi eliminated Bengaluru FC through a penalty shootout after a 1-1 stalemate in regular time. Despite Bengaluru taking the lead, Inter Kashi fought back to equalize. Shubham Das made a crucial penalty save, securing a quarterfinal berth for Inter Kashi.

Updated: 23-04-2025 22:18 IST
In a riveting spectacle at the Super Cup, Inter Kashi edged out Bengaluru FC in a gripping penalty shootout post a 1-1 draw in regulation time on Wednesday, thus claiming a spot in the quarterfinals.

Bengaluru FC's Ryan Williams took his team ahead in the 61st minute, yet Inter Kashi rallied with a late equalizer courtesy of Matija Babovic in the 87th minute. The match intensity peaked during the shootout, where Inter Kashi emerged victorious with a 5-3 scoreline.

Key contributions from Inter Kashi's penalty shooters, including David Humanes Munoz and Matija Babovic, proved vital. Meanwhile, Shubham Das's crucial save against Alberto Noguera was instrumental in driving Inter Kashi to the next phase of the tournament.

