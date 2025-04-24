Inter Kashi Triumphs Over Bengaluru in Thrilling Penalty Shootout
Inter Kashi advanced to the Kalinga Super Cup quarter-finals after defeating Bengaluru FC in a dramatic penalty shootout. The match ended 1-1, with a late equalizer by Matija Babovic. Goalkeeper Shubham Dhas's crucial save in the shootout secured the victory for Inter Kashi.
In a gripping encounter, Inter Kashi emerged victorious against Bengaluru FC, defeating the Indian Super League heavyweights in a penalty shootout during the Kalinga Super Cup round of 16. The match, which concluded 1-1 after regulation time, saw a last-minute equalizer from Matija Babovic that pushed the contest to a nail-biting shootout.
Inter Kashi goalkeeper Shubham Dhas proved instrumental in the triumph by making a decisive save during the shootout against a spot-kick from Alberto Noguera. His heroics spurred the Kashi side to a 5-4 win on penalties, clinching their place in the quarter-finals.
The game showcased an intensely competitive spirit with Inter Kashi taking early command, challenging Bengaluru and their defensive prowess. Despite a missed opportunity by Edmund Lalrindika early on, the team remained resilient, eventually breaking through in a high-pressure finish that captivated fans and set the stage for an exhilarating knockout phase.
