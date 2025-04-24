Left Menu

Inter Kashi Triumphs Over Bengaluru in Thrilling Penalty Shootout

Inter Kashi advanced to the Kalinga Super Cup quarter-finals after defeating Bengaluru FC in a dramatic penalty shootout. The match ended 1-1, with a late equalizer by Matija Babovic. Goalkeeper Shubham Dhas's crucial save in the shootout secured the victory for Inter Kashi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:46 IST
Inter Kashi Triumphs Over Bengaluru in Thrilling Penalty Shootout
Inter Kashi celebrates after beating Bengaluru FC in Kalinga Super Cup (Image: AIFF media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping encounter, Inter Kashi emerged victorious against Bengaluru FC, defeating the Indian Super League heavyweights in a penalty shootout during the Kalinga Super Cup round of 16. The match, which concluded 1-1 after regulation time, saw a last-minute equalizer from Matija Babovic that pushed the contest to a nail-biting shootout.

Inter Kashi goalkeeper Shubham Dhas proved instrumental in the triumph by making a decisive save during the shootout against a spot-kick from Alberto Noguera. His heroics spurred the Kashi side to a 5-4 win on penalties, clinching their place in the quarter-finals.

The game showcased an intensely competitive spirit with Inter Kashi taking early command, challenging Bengaluru and their defensive prowess. Despite a missed opportunity by Edmund Lalrindika early on, the team remained resilient, eventually breaking through in a high-pressure finish that captivated fans and set the stage for an exhilarating knockout phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025