Inter Kashi Triumphs Over Bengaluru in Thrilling Penalty Shootout

In a gripping encounter, Inter Kashi emerged victorious against Bengaluru FC, defeating the Indian Super League heavyweights in a penalty shootout during the Kalinga Super Cup round of 16. The match, which concluded 1-1 after regulation time, saw a last-minute equalizer from Matija Babovic that pushed the contest to a nail-biting shootout.

Inter Kashi goalkeeper Shubham Dhas proved instrumental in the triumph by making a decisive save during the shootout against a spot-kick from Alberto Noguera. His heroics spurred the Kashi side to a 5-4 win on penalties, clinching their place in the quarter-finals.

The game showcased an intensely competitive spirit with Inter Kashi taking early command, challenging Bengaluru and their defensive prowess. Despite a missed opportunity by Edmund Lalrindika early on, the team remained resilient, eventually breaking through in a high-pressure finish that captivated fans and set the stage for an exhilarating knockout phase.

