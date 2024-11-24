New Zealand Dominates Dubai SailGP Opening

New Zealand, steered by Peter Burling, triumphantly clinched the victory at the Rolex SailGP season opener held in Dubai, securing their third consecutive win in season-opening events. The team showcased impressive strategy and skill, overcoming initial challenges and harnessing the optimal wind conditions off Port Mina Rashid.

Britain, captained by Dylan Fletcher, made a remarkable return to the SailGP circuit, achieving an impressive second place. Despite fierce competition from reigning champions Spain and other world-class teams, Fletcher's team demonstrated exceptional resilience and adaptability in the stronger breezes present on Sunday.

The United States team, guided by driver Taylor Canfield, celebrated their return to the podium with a solid third-place finish. Marking a significant comeback, Canfield praised the team's determination and effort in climbing the ranks. The event highlighted exciting battles among competing nations, setting the stage for a thrilling SailGP season.

(With inputs from agencies.)