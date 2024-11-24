Left Menu

Venkatesh Iyer's Big Return: KKR's New Captaincy Hope

Venkatesh Iyer has been bought back by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 23.75 crore at the IPL mega auction to potentially take on the captaincy role. The franchise opted not to retain former captain Shreyas Iyer, sparking a fierce bidding war. Venkatesh is eager to lead and continue KKR's winning legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 24-11-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 22:23 IST
Venkatesh Iyer's Big Return: KKR's New Captaincy Hope
Venkatesh Iyer
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In an unexpected turn at the IPL mega auction, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured Venkatesh Iyer for a staggering Rs 23.75 crore, hinting at his potential role as captain following Shreyas Iyer's release.

The decision to forgo Shreyas, who previously led the team to victory in 2024, was a bold strategy by the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise. Venkatesh now looks forward to leading KKR once again, emphasizing his belief in fostering team spirit and leadership.

Venkatesh, previously India's representative in nine T20Is and two ODIs, expressed immense gratitude towards KKR. The franchise, focusing on maintaining a balanced core lineup, remains optimistic with marquee signings like Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje enhancing their strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024