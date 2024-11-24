Venkatesh Iyer's Big Return: KKR's New Captaincy Hope
Venkatesh Iyer has been bought back by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 23.75 crore at the IPL mega auction to potentially take on the captaincy role. The franchise opted not to retain former captain Shreyas Iyer, sparking a fierce bidding war. Venkatesh is eager to lead and continue KKR's winning legacy.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
In an unexpected turn at the IPL mega auction, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured Venkatesh Iyer for a staggering Rs 23.75 crore, hinting at his potential role as captain following Shreyas Iyer's release.
The decision to forgo Shreyas, who previously led the team to victory in 2024, was a bold strategy by the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise. Venkatesh now looks forward to leading KKR once again, emphasizing his belief in fostering team spirit and leadership.
Venkatesh, previously India's representative in nine T20Is and two ODIs, expressed immense gratitude towards KKR. The franchise, focusing on maintaining a balanced core lineup, remains optimistic with marquee signings like Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje enhancing their strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lawyer Arrested in Mumbai for Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat
Lawyer Arrested for Death Threat to Shah Rukh Khan
Mumbai police arrest lawyer from Raipur in connection with call threatening Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan: Official.
Lawyer Arrested for Threatening Shah Rukh Khan: A Twisted Tale Unfolds
Death threat to actor Shah Rukh Khan: Mumbai court remands accused lawyer in police custody till November 18.