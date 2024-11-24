Venkatesh Iyer's Big Return: KKR's New Captaincy Hope

In an unexpected turn at the IPL mega auction, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured Venkatesh Iyer for a staggering Rs 23.75 crore, hinting at his potential role as captain following Shreyas Iyer's release.

The decision to forgo Shreyas, who previously led the team to victory in 2024, was a bold strategy by the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise. Venkatesh now looks forward to leading KKR once again, emphasizing his belief in fostering team spirit and leadership.

Venkatesh, previously India's representative in nine T20Is and two ODIs, expressed immense gratitude towards KKR. The franchise, focusing on maintaining a balanced core lineup, remains optimistic with marquee signings like Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje enhancing their strategy.

