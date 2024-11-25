England Triumphs Over Japan with Stellar Performance at Twickenham

England halted their five-match losing streak with a resounding 59-14 victory over Japan at Twickenham on Sunday. The team scored nine tries, with hookers Jamie George and Luke Cowan-Dickie each bagging two.

In challenging rain and wind, England played aggressively, with Marcus Smith emphasizing their desire for self-expression. The win came after three consecutive Twickenham defeats.

Coach Steve Borthwick praised the fast play. The match showed glimpses of potential, overshadowed by defensive lapses as Japan managed two tries. Nevertheless, England's strategy ultimately prevailed in front of an enthusiastic near-capacity crowd.

