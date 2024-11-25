Indian Bowlers Dominate: Australia on the Brink in Thrilling Test Clash

India's bowling attack unleashed a powerful performance in Perth, leaving Australia teetering at 227/8 by Tea on Day 4 of the first Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India resumed on the front foot, with Travis Head delivering standout shots to reach 89 runs off 101 balls, decorated with eight boundaries. However, his dismissal by Jasprit Bumrah left Australia at 161/6.

Despite Mitchell Marsh making 47, Nitish Kumar Reddy claimed his first Test wicket, further deteriorating Australia's position to 182/7. Before Tea, Mitchell Starc was caught out by Dhruv Jurel from a Washington Sundar delivery, bringing his innings to a close for just 12 runs. Meanwhile, Alex Carey stood unbeaten at 30, in a bid to anchor Australia's faltering innings.

Australia, needing another 307 runs to claim victory, faced an uphill battle. India had previously opted to bat first, securing a vital 533-run lead. Their magnificent performance was anchored by Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul and supported by Harshit Rana's impressive debut. Australia's earlier reply had them struggling, as they were reduced to 79/9 at one stage, only to finish at 104, thereby giving India a lead of 46 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)