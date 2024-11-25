Left Menu

Bumrah's Brilliance: India's Historic Test Win in Australia

Jasprit Bumrah led India to a historic and dominant Test victory against Australia, winning by 295 runs. Bumrah's exceptional bowling and leadership were pivotal as India overcame a first-innings deficit to defeat Australia in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, reclaiming top position in the World Test Championship rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 25-11-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:48 IST
Bumrah's Brilliance: India's Historic Test Win in Australia
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an astounding display of skill and leadership, Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded the Indian cricket team to a landmark win over Australia, clinching victory by a staggering margin of 295 runs. This triumph, a feather in India's cap of cricketing prestige, marks a significant moment in the annals of international cricket.

Bumrah, acting as stand-in captain, delivered a stellar performance with match figures of 8/72, guiding India to a resounding win on the fourth day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy's opening Test. The match witnessed the hosts bowled out for 238, failing to chase the daunting target of 534 runs.

This victory not only boosts India's morale following a 0-3 home series defeat by New Zealand but also restores its top rank in the World Test Championship standings. With Bumrah's leadership, India now stands 1-0 in the series, paving the way for regular skipper Rohit Sharma's return for the upcoming Test in Adelaide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024