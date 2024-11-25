Bumrah's Brilliance: India's Historic Test Win in Australia

In an astounding display of skill and leadership, Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded the Indian cricket team to a landmark win over Australia, clinching victory by a staggering margin of 295 runs. This triumph, a feather in India's cap of cricketing prestige, marks a significant moment in the annals of international cricket.

Bumrah, acting as stand-in captain, delivered a stellar performance with match figures of 8/72, guiding India to a resounding win on the fourth day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy's opening Test. The match witnessed the hosts bowled out for 238, failing to chase the daunting target of 534 runs.

This victory not only boosts India's morale following a 0-3 home series defeat by New Zealand but also restores its top rank in the World Test Championship standings. With Bumrah's leadership, India now stands 1-0 in the series, paving the way for regular skipper Rohit Sharma's return for the upcoming Test in Adelaide.

