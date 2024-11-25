Kerala Blasters Coach Stahre Applauds Team's Triumphant Victory Over Chennaiyin FC

Kerala Blasters claimed a decisive 3-0 triumph over Chennaiyin FC at Kochi, with head coach Mikael Stahre extolling his squad's performance in the Indian Super League (ISL). Jesus Jimenez broke the deadlock in the 56th minute, followed by Noah Sadaoui's strike in the 70th, and Rahul Kannoly Praveen's stoppage-time goal ensured an emphatic victory on Sunday.

In the post-match press conference, Stahre expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive victory while acknowledging the team's initial mistakes. He commended the defensive performance, emphasizing the players' energy and the electric atmosphere fostered by ardent supporters. The win came at a crucial time, ending a streak of three consecutive defeats.

Stahre hailed the importance of maintaining a clean sheet, a first for the team this season, and lauded young winger Korou Singh for his impactful play, which led to crucial assists. The coach noted the need for consistency in this competitive league, as Kerala Blasters aim to leverage their momentum in the upcoming clash against FC Goa.

