Kerala Blasters Coach Stahre Applauds Team's Triumphant Victory Over Chennaiyin FC

Kerala Blasters secured a decisive 3-0 win against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League. Head Coach Mikael Stahre praised the team's performance, highlighting key contributions from players like Jesus Jimenez and Rahul Kannoly Praveen. Despite previous losses, the victory revitalized the team's campaign and their league standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:06 IST
Mikael Stahre (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Blasters claimed a decisive 3-0 triumph over Chennaiyin FC at Kochi, with head coach Mikael Stahre extolling his squad's performance in the Indian Super League (ISL). Jesus Jimenez broke the deadlock in the 56th minute, followed by Noah Sadaoui's strike in the 70th, and Rahul Kannoly Praveen's stoppage-time goal ensured an emphatic victory on Sunday.

In the post-match press conference, Stahre expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive victory while acknowledging the team's initial mistakes. He commended the defensive performance, emphasizing the players' energy and the electric atmosphere fostered by ardent supporters. The win came at a crucial time, ending a streak of three consecutive defeats.

Stahre hailed the importance of maintaining a clean sheet, a first for the team this season, and lauded young winger Korou Singh for his impactful play, which led to crucial assists. The coach noted the need for consistency in this competitive league, as Kerala Blasters aim to leverage their momentum in the upcoming clash against FC Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

