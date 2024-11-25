Left Menu

Jaiswal's Remarkable 161 Against Australia: A Game-Changing Innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal's disciplined 161 against Australia marked his best Test innings, demonstrating patience in challenging conditions. With this performance, India, led by stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah, secured a significant victory. Virat Kohli regained form with a crucial hundred, setting the tone for the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:12 IST
Jaiswal's Remarkable 161 Against Australia: A Game-Changing Innings
Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Country:
  • Australia

Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his prowess with a disciplined 161-run performance against Australia, marking his fourth Test century. His innings, particularly noteworthy for curbing his natural aggression, has been hailed as his best so far by stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah.

Despite a first innings setback, Jaiswal bounced back, facing 297 balls and hitting 15 fours and three sixes. Alongside Virat Kohli's unbeaten 100, India secured a 295-run victory in the series opener, highlighting the players' resilience.

Australia's Pat Cummins acknowledged their shortcomings, as India's self-belief and preparation paid off in the challenging Perth conditions. The focus now shifts to the second Test in Adelaide on December 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024