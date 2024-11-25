Jaiswal's Remarkable 161 Against Australia: A Game-Changing Innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his prowess with a disciplined 161-run performance against Australia, marking his fourth Test century. His innings, particularly noteworthy for curbing his natural aggression, has been hailed as his best so far by stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah.

Despite a first innings setback, Jaiswal bounced back, facing 297 balls and hitting 15 fours and three sixes. Alongside Virat Kohli's unbeaten 100, India secured a 295-run victory in the series opener, highlighting the players' resilience.

Australia's Pat Cummins acknowledged their shortcomings, as India's self-belief and preparation paid off in the challenging Perth conditions. The focus now shifts to the second Test in Adelaide on December 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)