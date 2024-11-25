Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Return: Prepping for Pink Ball Challenge

Rohit Sharma returns from paternity leave to join the Indian cricket team, which recently achieved a historic victory over Australia. He began training immediately, practicing with the Pink Ball for the upcoming day/night Test in Adelaide. Spinner Jadeja and other teammates are also preparing for the match.

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, quickly hit the nets after his paternity break, joining his team for the next match preparation following an extraordinary 295-run win against Australia.

Arriving in Perth, Rohit was seen in action during the lunch break at the nets, practicing for the upcoming Adelaide day/night Test with reserve pacers Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, and Mukesh Kumar.

The team intends to shift to Canberra for a tour game, serving as a preparatory match with the pink ball, an essential step for acclimatizing to Adelaide's unique playing conditions.

