Rohit Sharma's Return: Prepping for Pink Ball Challenge

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, quickly hit the nets after his paternity break, joining his team for the next match preparation following an extraordinary 295-run win against Australia.

Arriving in Perth, Rohit was seen in action during the lunch break at the nets, practicing for the upcoming Adelaide day/night Test with reserve pacers Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, and Mukesh Kumar.

The team intends to shift to Canberra for a tour game, serving as a preparatory match with the pink ball, an essential step for acclimatizing to Adelaide's unique playing conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)