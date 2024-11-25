Bumrah Lauds Kohli's Indispensable Role in Historic Win

Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian cricket team captain, showered praise on Virat Kohli during a press conference, referring to Kohli's performance as essential after the latter achieved his 30th Test century. Kohli's unbeaten 100 was pivotal in India's overwhelming 295-run triumph over Australia in Perth.

Bumrah stated that while Kohli does not need the team, the team's reliance on him is significant given his experience and capability to perform under pressure. Reflecting on Kohli's consistent performance even in challenging situations, Bumrah highlighted the importance of his form and mental sharpness during the match.

The captain, buoyed by his first Test win as a skipper, remained grounded, acknowledging the need for a fresh start as the team prepares for the second Test against Australia in Adelaide. Despite a rocky first innings, the team maintained a positive attitude, which Bumrah cited as a major positive from the victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)