Jasprit Bumrah: India's Modern-Day Bowling Great in Australia

Jasprit Bumrah, a leading figure in Indian cricket, has cemented his reputation as one of the sport's greats with his outstanding record in Australia. Bumrah was instrumental in India's dominant 295-run victory against Australia in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Perth.

The 30-year-old pacer excelled as both captain and the spearhead of India's pace attack, consistently applying pressure on the Australian batters. His remarkable performance yielded match figures of 8/72, earning him the Player of the Match award at Optus Stadium.

Bumrah's 40 Test wickets in Australia, achieved in just eight matches with an average of 18.80, emphasize his prowess. Only New Zealand's Richard Hadlee boasts a better average post World War II. Bumrah's achievements place him among the top five Indian Test captains, alongside Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi.

