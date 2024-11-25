Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah: India's Modern-Day Bowling Great in Australia

Jasprit Bumrah further etched his name as one of cricket's elites with a match-winning performance in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His eight wickets for 72 runs in Perth mark him as a modern-day bowling great, surpassing historical records and drawing comparisons to cricket legends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:40 IST
Jasprit Bumrah: India's Modern-Day Bowling Great in Australia
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Jasprit Bumrah, a leading figure in Indian cricket, has cemented his reputation as one of the sport's greats with his outstanding record in Australia. Bumrah was instrumental in India's dominant 295-run victory against Australia in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Perth.

The 30-year-old pacer excelled as both captain and the spearhead of India's pace attack, consistently applying pressure on the Australian batters. His remarkable performance yielded match figures of 8/72, earning him the Player of the Match award at Optus Stadium.

Bumrah's 40 Test wickets in Australia, achieved in just eight matches with an average of 18.80, emphasize his prowess. Only New Zealand's Richard Hadlee boasts a better average post World War II. Bumrah's achievements place him among the top five Indian Test captains, alongside Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024