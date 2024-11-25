Fearless Debut: Young Cricket Sensations Shine in Australia

India's skipper Jasprit Bumrah expressed his admiration for debutants Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who impressed with their fearless and mature performances during the first Test against Australia in Perth. Despite playing on Australian soil for the first time, the two youngsters played pivotal roles in India's commanding 295-run victory, dispelling any initial doubts about their selection.

Rana claimed the crucial wicket of Travis Head and was seen engaging with Mitchell Starc, his Kolkata Knight Riders IPL teammate, showcasing his confidence. Meanwhile, Reddy contributed valuable runs despite his limited experience in First-Class cricket. Bumrah highlighted these performances as positive indicators of their potential and readiness to embrace responsibility.

The spotlight was also on Yashasvi Jaiswal, who delivered a remarkable 161 in his first Test Down Under, which Bumrah described as the best innings of his developing career. Alongside Jaiswal, KL Rahul offered stability with his composed displays, forming a vital partnership in the second innings that laid the foundation for victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)