Left Menu

Fearless Debut: Young Cricket Sensations Shine in Australia

Jasprit Bumrah praised debutants Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy for their fearless cricket in Australia's first Test. Despite initial skepticism, they played crucial roles in India's victory, showcasing maturity and talent. Bumrah also commended Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul for their significant contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:06 IST
Fearless Debut: Young Cricket Sensations Shine in Australia
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's skipper Jasprit Bumrah expressed his admiration for debutants Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who impressed with their fearless and mature performances during the first Test against Australia in Perth. Despite playing on Australian soil for the first time, the two youngsters played pivotal roles in India's commanding 295-run victory, dispelling any initial doubts about their selection.

Rana claimed the crucial wicket of Travis Head and was seen engaging with Mitchell Starc, his Kolkata Knight Riders IPL teammate, showcasing his confidence. Meanwhile, Reddy contributed valuable runs despite his limited experience in First-Class cricket. Bumrah highlighted these performances as positive indicators of their potential and readiness to embrace responsibility.

The spotlight was also on Yashasvi Jaiswal, who delivered a remarkable 161 in his first Test Down Under, which Bumrah described as the best innings of his developing career. Alongside Jaiswal, KL Rahul offered stability with his composed displays, forming a vital partnership in the second innings that laid the foundation for victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024