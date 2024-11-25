Bhuvneshwar Kumar's IPL Comeback: Experience Triumphs in Mega Auction

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has once again caught the attention of IPL franchises, with his vast experience proving invaluable at the mega auction. Despite being absent from the national scene for two years, Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured his services for an impressive Rs 10.75 crore, highlighting a demand for skilled Indian pacers.

The auction saw various seasoned players like Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw, and Ajinkya Rahane going unsold, while others such as Deepak Chahar and Mukesh Kumar benefited from savvy franchise acquisitions amidst tight auction budgets. Fast bowlers with the ability to swing the ball in Powerplays continue to attract significant interest and investment.

With Indian all-round seamers scarce, international players like South African Marco Jansen capitalized, securing lucrative deals. As the player pool for Indian pacers narrows, franchises look to leverage experienced players like Bhuvneshwar, despite the challenges of maintaining form and fitness through transition phases in their careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)