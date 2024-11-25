IPL 2025 Auction: Blockbuster Moves and Surprising Outcomes

The IPL 2025 mega auction on Monday turned out to be an electrifying event as teams shelled out substantial amounts for key players. Royal Challengers Bengaluru made headlines by acquiring veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Rs 10.75 crore, overcoming a strong bid from Lucknow Super Giants.

Deepak Chahar's 'El Clasico' move from Chennai to Mumbai was another significant highlight, with Mumbai Indians securing him for Rs 9.25 crore after fierce competition with several franchises. Meanwhile, Tushar Deshpande sparked a bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, eventually joining the latter for Rs 6.50 crore.

The auction further saw a heated race for Mukesh Kumar, who returned to Delhi Capitals after Punjab Kings exercised the Right To Match option at Rs 8 crore. Despite some surprise successes, notable names like Mujeeb Ur Rahman and KS Bharat went unsold, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)