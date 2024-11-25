Left Menu

IPL 2025 Auction: Blockbuster Moves and Surprising Outcomes

The IPL 2025 mega auction witnessed major player moves and fierce bidding wars. Bhuvneshwar Kumar joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Rs 10.75 crore, while Deepak Chahar moved to Mumbai Indians. Intense competition for Tushar Deshpande and Mukesh Kumar marked the event, with some players like Mujeeb Ur Rahman going unsold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:09 IST
IPL 2025 Auction: Blockbuster Moves and Surprising Outcomes
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo: IPL/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

The IPL 2025 mega auction on Monday turned out to be an electrifying event as teams shelled out substantial amounts for key players. Royal Challengers Bengaluru made headlines by acquiring veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Rs 10.75 crore, overcoming a strong bid from Lucknow Super Giants.

Deepak Chahar's 'El Clasico' move from Chennai to Mumbai was another significant highlight, with Mumbai Indians securing him for Rs 9.25 crore after fierce competition with several franchises. Meanwhile, Tushar Deshpande sparked a bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, eventually joining the latter for Rs 6.50 crore.

The auction further saw a heated race for Mukesh Kumar, who returned to Delhi Capitals after Punjab Kings exercised the Right To Match option at Rs 8 crore. Despite some surprise successes, notable names like Mujeeb Ur Rahman and KS Bharat went unsold, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024