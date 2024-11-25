Bumrah's Emotional Triumph: A Test Victory to Cherish with Son Angad

Jasprit Bumrah, serving as stand-in captain, was visibly emotional reflecting on his young son, Angad, being present during India's remarkable Test victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth. The win, achieved within four days, overshadowed the recent 3-0 home Test series defeat against New Zealand.

Bumrah's exceptional pace and strategic captaincy played a crucial role in dismantling the Australian side. As India's success stories abroad continue to grow, Bumrah anticipates sharing these remarkable victories with his son in the future.

Expressing his sentiments post-match, Bumrah stated, "This is my first Test with my son present. It's a very special memory I'll hold dear." The 295-run triumph was particularly significant for Bumrah as it marked his debut victory as Indian Test captain, adding a personal milestone to an already historic match.

Despite India's dominance in most sessions apart from the initial day's start, Bumrah seized opportunities to position himself in challenging scenarios, aiming to ease the transition for newcomers in the team. "In tough situations, I always assess how I can contribute, regardless of my role," he said, underscoring his leadership mentality.

Bumrah dedicated himself to leading by example, intent on guiding the newcomers during critical moments. His approach reflects his understanding of the pressures faced by new team members and his resolve to facilitate their growth in the Test cricket arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)