IPL 2025 Auction: Star Players, Surprising Signings, and Big Bucks

The IPL 2025 mega auction has unveiled some unexpected moves, including Manish Pandey's return to Kolkata Knight Riders and Shahbaz Ahmed's signing with Lucknow Super Giants. A total of 574 players are shortlisted, promising thrilling decisions and potential record-breaking bids in the cricketing extravaganza set to be held in Jeddah.

Manish Pandey. (Photo- BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
The IPL 2025 auction has commenced with notable signings capturing headlines. Among the most intriguing moves was Indian batter Manish Pandey's return to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 75 lakhs, marking a homecoming for the player who was a pivotal part of KKR's victorious campaigns in the past.

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has found a new home with Lucknow Super Giants, while veteran pacer Ishant Sharma joins Gujarat Titans, both transactions striking at Rs 75 lakh. Meanwhile, Jaydev Unadkat has been snapped up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1 crore, further adding to the auction's excitement.

In a surprise twist, Anshul Kambhoj, who recently made headlines for taking 10 wickets in a Ranji Trophy match, was picked by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 3.4 crores. The auction, set in Jeddah from November 24-25, features 574 players vying for spots in various teams, hinting at two thrilling days for cricket enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

