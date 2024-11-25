IPL 2025 Auction: Surprising Unsold Stars and Strategic Buys

In a surprising turn of events at the IPL 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah, several established international and domestic cricket stars were unable to secure franchises. The auction began with uncapped Harnoor Singh being snapped up by the Punjab Kings at his base price of Rs 30 lakh, followed by the notable absence of bids for Andre Siddarth.

Rajasthan Royals swiftly secured Jammu and Kashmir's Yudhvir Charak for Rs 35 lakh, overcoming competition from Mumbai Indians. However, familiar names like Rishi Dhawan, who previously played for PBKS, and Maharashtra's Arshin Kulkarni received no takers at all.

The dynamic changed with franchises reigniting interest. MI picked Ashwani Kumar for Rs 30 lakh, and Akash Singh transitioned from his former teams to join Lucknow Super Giants for the same amount. Notably, Gurjapneet Singh, a 6'3" left-arm seamer, became a Chennai Super King after a bidding war with LSG and GT, closing at Rs 2.2 crore.

Following strategic interest shifts, Gujarat Titans secured Haryana's all-rounder Jayant Yadav at his base price. In contrast, top international players like Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka, West Indies' Brandon King, and England's Gus Atkinson remained unsold despite their prowess.

In a shock to many, Steven Smith was among the list of unsold players despite expectations of bids from PBKS. Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza also went unsold, along with Alzarri Joseph from the West Indies.

Post-auction highlights saw New Zealand's spinner Mitchell Santner moving to MI, and RR acquiring Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, showcasing a focus on strategic enhancements in team compositions. MI further strengthened their roster by securing England's Reece Topley for Rs 75 lakh, without counterinterest from RCB.

(With inputs from agencies.)