IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Exciting Bids, Star Players and New Surprises

In a thrilling turn of events at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, top international players, including England's Jacob Bethell and Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis, secured lucrative deals. Bethell joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Rs 2.6 crore, outbidding rivals, while Mendis was snapped up by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 75 lakh.

The auction, held over two days, saw young Delhi batter Priyansh Arya make headlines with a Rs 3.8 crore bid from Punjab Kings (PBKS) after showcasing exceptional performances in the Delhi T20 Premier League. England's Brydon Carse and Australia's Aaron Hardie were among several international players securing spots with IPL teams.

The event, featuring 574 shortlisted players, highlighted a blend of seasoned campaigners and emerging talents willing to prove their mettle in the rich T20 league ecosystem. With franchises investing significantly in both familiar faces and fresh prospects, anticipation for the upcoming IPL season has reached fever pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)