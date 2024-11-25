Left Menu

Lights, Corruption, Action: TCA Seeks Justice in Stadium Scam

The Tripura Cricket Association urged the Director General of Police to expedite the investigation into an alleged multi-crore scam involving floodlight installations at MBB Stadium. Despite a Special Investigative Team and a crime branch FIR, no arrests have been made. Allegations extend to an international stadium project.

Updated: 25-11-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) has called on the Director General of Police (Intelligence) to speed up investigations into a high-profile multi-crore scandal involving the procurement and installation of floodlights at Agartala's MBB Stadium. Concerns have emerged following a writ petition by two TCA life members.

In August, the High Court of Tripura established a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to delve into the allegations and report back. Although the SIT has submitted its findings, and the crime branch has registered an FIR, no arrests have been executed pertaining to the case.

TCA Secretary Subrata Dey stated that the corrupt dealings extended to the proposed international cricket stadium at West Tripura's Narsingarh. The contract value, initially at Rs 10.50 crore, spiraled to Rs 26 crore. The TCA accused the previous committee of concealing dealings from the governing body.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

