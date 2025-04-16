Left Menu

RSS Gears Up for Centennial Celebrations with Nationwide Visits

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inspects branches in Kanpur as part of the Sangh's centenary celebrations. Prime Minister Modi pays tribute in Nagpur, emphasizing the RSS's collective commitment to societal welfare. Bhagwat highlights the selfless ethos of the organization whilst outlining its historical significance.

In a significant mark of its centenary celebrations, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat inspected the Kanpur branch on Wednesday, located at Durga Park, Koyla Nagar. This visit followed a previous one to Lucknow, as part of the preparation for the RSS's 100th anniversary in 2025.

Simultaneously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Nagpur to honor the milestone, paying homage to Sangh's founders at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, including Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar. At a recent book launch event, Bhagwat emphasized that the RSS's mission transcends personal gains, aligning with ideals like Shivaji Maharaj.

Addressing a gathering in Nagpur, Bhagwat articulated the Sangh's philosophy of allocating one hour to self-improvement and dedicating the remaining time to societal growth. He praised the selflessness of Swayamsevaks and urged continued service to the nation as the RSS approaches 100 years since its inception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

