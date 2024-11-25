Turmoil in Australian Cricket: Hazlewood's Comments Stir Controversy

Former Australian cricketer Michael Vaughan and ex-Indian coach Ravi Shastri have raised concerns over the unity within the Australian cricket team following recent remarks by pacer Josh Hazlewood. After Australia's significant 295-run loss to India at Perth's Optus Stadium, Hazlewood appeared to hold the batting lineup responsible for the defeat.

These comments drew criticism from retired Australian cricketer David Warner, who labeled Hazlewood's remarks as 'unwarranted'. Warner emphasized the responsibility of senior players to support their teammates, particularly in a time when runs are scarce in the Australian camp's dressing room.

While Vaughan highlighted a potential division within the Australian team, suggesting it was uncommon to hear an Australian publicly separating the team into batters and bowlers, Shastri noted that India's team might gain a mental advantage by perceiving cracks in Australia's internal cohesion.

Australia's batting failures were further underscored on the field. Despite winning the toss, India found themselves bowled out for 150, thanks to pivotal contributions from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant. In response, Australia's batting lineup was dismantled for a mere 104, with notable efforts from Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey creating a slim lead for the visitors.

India capitalized on this advantage during their second innings. A strong opening partnership between KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, followed by an unwavering century from Virat Kohli, set a daunting target for Australia. The Australians ultimately succumbed, bowled out for 238, giving India a commanding victory.

Jasprit Bumrah, named 'Player of the Match', along with Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar, played crucial roles in securing this dominant win for India, amplifying the turmoil within an Australian side grappling with internal issues post-defeat. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)