IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Hits and Misses

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, held on Monday, saw a mix of fortunes for players as franchises weighed their options. Notable was the return of Devdutt Padikkal, who initially went unsold but later rejoined Royal Challengers Bengaluru at his base price of Rs 2 crore. However, the absence of interest in former Australian opener David Warner indicated shifting dynamics in franchise strategies.

The auction also witnessed several Indian players, including veterans like Piyush Chawla and Shardul Thakur, failing to secure bids. Others, such as Anmolpreet Singh and Mayank Agarwal, also remained unsold. Success stories included Lunith Sisodia joining Kolkata Knight Riders and Shreyas Gopal making a move to Chennai Super Kings, both for their set base prices.

Gujarat Titans added New Zealand's versatile all-rounder Glenn Phillips, while KKR grabbed Ajinkya Rahane and two other talents, reflecting their strategic goals. Among other highlights, Donovan Ferreira's acquisition by Delhi Capitals stirred some confusion over paddle-raising, as RCB won Swastik Chikkara, top-scorer from the 2024 UPT20 league. Despite active bidding, several players, including legendary Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun, ended up unsold, showcasing the unpredictable nature of the auction market.

(With inputs from agencies.)