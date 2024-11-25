Left Menu

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Hits and Misses

In the IPL 2025 mega auction, several veteran stars remained unsold, while others were picked for their base prices. Key highlights include Devdutt Padikkal's return to RCB and KKR's acquisition of Ajinkya Rahane. Some players were contested for, while others surprisingly saw no interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:43 IST
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Hits and Misses
Devdutt Padikkal (Photo: IPL/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, held on Monday, saw a mix of fortunes for players as franchises weighed their options. Notable was the return of Devdutt Padikkal, who initially went unsold but later rejoined Royal Challengers Bengaluru at his base price of Rs 2 crore. However, the absence of interest in former Australian opener David Warner indicated shifting dynamics in franchise strategies.

The auction also witnessed several Indian players, including veterans like Piyush Chawla and Shardul Thakur, failing to secure bids. Others, such as Anmolpreet Singh and Mayank Agarwal, also remained unsold. Success stories included Lunith Sisodia joining Kolkata Knight Riders and Shreyas Gopal making a move to Chennai Super Kings, both for their set base prices.

Gujarat Titans added New Zealand's versatile all-rounder Glenn Phillips, while KKR grabbed Ajinkya Rahane and two other talents, reflecting their strategic goals. Among other highlights, Donovan Ferreira's acquisition by Delhi Capitals stirred some confusion over paddle-raising, as RCB won Swastik Chikkara, top-scorer from the 2024 UPT20 league. Despite active bidding, several players, including legendary Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun, ended up unsold, showcasing the unpredictable nature of the auction market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024