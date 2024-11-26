England's Bazball Revival: Stokes and McCullum's Quest in New Zealand

England's cricket team, under the leadership of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, is set to face New Zealand, hoping to revive the aggressive 'Bazball' strategy that initially showed promise. Despite a rough year with equal wins and losses and exiting the World Test Championship race, the team aims to bolster its game.

Following a disappointing defeat against Pakistan and a lopsided series in India, England is eager to perform in more familiar conditions. Former Black Caps captain McCullum emphasized the need for resilience, urging his players to focus on the present challenges for optimum performance.

New Zealand, the reigning WTC champions, are bolstered by the return of Kane Williamson, and a possible sweep could secure them another WTC final berth. England, facing changes in their lineup, will rely on experienced players like Chris Woakes and aspiring new talents aiming to make an impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)