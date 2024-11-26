Liam Livingstone Shines in Bangla Tigers' Thrilling Victory at Abu Dhabi T10

In a breathtaking display at the Abu Dhabi T10 on Monday, top English batting all-rounder Liam Livingstone played a pivotal role in securing Bangla Tigers' first victory of the season. Livingstone, showcasing his trademark aggressive batting style, notched an unbeaten 40 runs in just 12 balls. His innings included five towering sixes and three boundaries.

The situation seemed challenging when Livingstone arrived at the crease, with the Tigers requiring 60 runs to triumph. Undeterred, the 31-year-old unleashed a flurry of boundaries, guiding his team to a seven-wicket win. Earlier, Delhi Bulls set a formidable target, led by a notable knock of 47 not out from Punjab-origin Nikhil Chaudhary, culminating in a score of 123/6.

In another match, the Ajman Bolts recorded their first win of the season, thanks to exceptional batting by former England cricketer Ravi Bopara (56 off 21) and ex-Afghan captain Gulbadin Naib (55 off 24). Their efforts led to a daunting total of 142/6. Despite a spirited chase and contributions from Rassie van der Dussen and Thisara Perera, Chennai Brave Jaguars fell short at 124/5, succumbing to an 18-run defeat, as Ajman skipper Mohammad Nabi took two vital wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)