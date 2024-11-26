Young Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Bihar's Cricketing Prodigy Shines in IPL Auction

At just 13, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become the youngest cricketer to be auctioned in the IPL, fetching a whopping Rs 1.1 crore from Rajasthan Royals. Bihar Cricket Association President Rakesh Tiwari praised Vaibhav, highlighting the youngster's potential to bring pride to the nation.

Suryavanshi, a native of Bihar, debuted in first-class cricket at just 12 years and 284 days old, and his burgeoning talent has already seen him represent India in an U19 international against Australia where he scored a 58-ball century.

His journey, marked by family sacrifices, particularly from his father Sanjeev Suryavanshi, emphasizes the pivotal role of BCA President Rakesh Tiwari in recognizing and nurturing Vaibhav's exceptional talent. Vaibhav currently represents Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

