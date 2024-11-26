Left Menu

Young Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Bihar's Cricketing Prodigy Shines in IPL Auction

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 13-year-old cricketer from Bihar, became the youngest player ever sold in IPL history, joining Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore. BCA President Rakesh Tiwari praised Vaibhav for his achievements and contribution to Bihar's cricket glory. Vaibhav's journey underlines the crucial support from his family and BCA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 09:40 IST
Bihar Cricket Association President Rakesh Tiwari. (Picture: BCA Media). Image Credit: ANI
At just 13, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become the youngest cricketer to be auctioned in the IPL, fetching a whopping Rs 1.1 crore from Rajasthan Royals. Bihar Cricket Association President Rakesh Tiwari praised Vaibhav, highlighting the youngster's potential to bring pride to the nation.

Suryavanshi, a native of Bihar, debuted in first-class cricket at just 12 years and 284 days old, and his burgeoning talent has already seen him represent India in an U19 international against Australia where he scored a 58-ball century.

His journey, marked by family sacrifices, particularly from his father Sanjeev Suryavanshi, emphasizes the pivotal role of BCA President Rakesh Tiwari in recognizing and nurturing Vaibhav's exceptional talent. Vaibhav currently represents Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

