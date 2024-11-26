Virat Kohli's Masterclass: A Century of Comebacks

Virat Kohli made a stunning comeback, scoring an impeccable century to secure India's commanding victory in the series opener against Australia. The Indian side, led by stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah, emphasized Kohli's undeniable value, particularly after his recent struggles with form.

Kohli faced significant criticism following lackluster performances leading up to the Perth test. Detractors were silenced when he responded with an unbeaten 100 in the second innings, setting the stage for India's triumph. Bumrah, covering for the absent Rohit Sharma, highlighted Kohli's proven ability to bounce back from tough times.

Bumrah, reflecting on Kohli's performance, noted that the veteran batsman bolstered the team's morale with his show of confidence. His century, his seventh in Australia, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's record among Indian players. The upcoming test in Adelaide is set to continue the riveting series on December 6.

