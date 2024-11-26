Left Menu

Ivan Toney: Redemption on the Horizon with Al-Ahli

Ivan Toney, seeking to overcome a difficult start at Al-Ahli, scored twice off the bench to help his team secure a 2-1 victory over Al-Ain in the Asian Champions League Elite. Toney's determination is fueled by pressure and past experience, aiming to improve his form with the Saudi Pro League team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:48 IST
Ivan Toney has made a commitment to bolster his performance following a two-goal comeback in Al-Ahli's Asian Champions League Elite match against Al-Ain.

Coming off the bench, Toney's swift goals clinched a 2-1 win, ensuring Al-Ahli a spot in the knockout rounds. These goals marked his first in the competition after five appearances.

Despite starting inconsistently, Toney, acquired by Al-Ahli in August for £40 million, remains focused on delivering his best, leveraging past experiences to navigate expectations and challenge setbacks.

