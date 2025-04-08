Left Menu

Legacy of a Football Scout: Aurelio Pereira's Impact on Portuguese Soccer

Aurelio Pereira, celebrated for discovering football legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo, has passed away at 77. As a scout for Sporting Lisbon, he founded the Recruitment and Training Department and developed top Portuguese talents. His contributions to the sport are unforgettable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:15 IST
Aurelio Pereira, the legendary scout for Sporting Lisbon, passed away at the age of 77. Known for discovering football icons such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo, Pereira's contributions to the sport were monumental. In 1988, he established the Recruitment and Training Department at Sporting Lisbon, which became a breeding ground for Portugal's top footballers.

Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to Pereira on social media, expressing eternal gratitude for the mentor's significant impact on his career. "Until forever, Mr. Aurelio, thank you for everything. Rest in peace," Ronaldo wrote. Pereira's talent-spotting prowess also revealed stars like Paulo Futre, Nani, and Ricardo Quaresma.

His legacy is celebrated not only for the players he discovered but also for his generous and kind spirit. In 2012, Sporting Lisbon honored him by naming the academy's main pitch after him, marking a permanent tribute to a man whose influence on Portuguese football is irreplaceable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

