PepsiCo and UEFA Bring Entertainment to Women's Soccer Stage

PepsiCo has renewed its sponsorship with UEFA, introducing pre-game concerts in European women's soccer finals. The partnership will see entertainment expanded to knockout rounds and different competitions, promoting brands Lay's and Gatorade. PepsiCo's deal also supports the Together #WePlayStrong program to engage more women in soccer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyon | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
PepsiCo has announced a significant sponsorship renewal with UEFA, set to enhance entertainment at European women's soccer events. Announced on Tuesday, the five-year agreement includes pre-game concerts starting next season.

The sponsorship will bring entertainment to the Women's Champions League finals and additional knockout rounds through 2030, aligning with what the men's Champions League has seen since 2016. UEFA highlighted that PepsiCo, a long-term sponsor, is the first top-tier partner renewing sponsorship for the 2025-30 period and maintains its support for related women's soccer activities.

Besides concerts, PepsiCo will continue to promote Lay's and Gatorade and invest in initiatives like the Together #WePlayStrong program aimed at increasing female participation in soccer. This collaboration underscores an ongoing effort to elevate the presence and appeal of women's soccer on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

