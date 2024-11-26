Young Prodigy: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL Journey Begins with Rajasthan Royals

In a groundbreaking move, Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid has backed young cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13, to thrive in the Indian Premier League. Suryavanshi, a standout talent from Samastipur, has penned an IPL contract worth Rs. 1.10 crore, making him the youngest player to achieve such a feat.

Vaibhav has already shown promise on the international platform by scoring a century in a Youth Test against Australia U-19. Despite being new to the First-Class arena, he made an impressive First-Class debut against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, entering the history books as the competition's youngest player.

Meanwhile, Dravid emphasized the Rajasthan Royals' strategy in the auction focused on acquiring top-tier bowlers, resulting in the team signing several new talents, both pacers and spinners, to fortify their lineup for the upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)