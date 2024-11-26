Left Menu

Young Prodigy: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL Journey Begins with Rajasthan Royals

Rahul Dravid, head coach of Rajasthan Royals, expresses confidence in providing 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi with a supportive environment as he embarks on his IPL career. Suryavanshi, a budding cricketer hailed for his impressive skills, was signed by the franchise for Rs. 1.10 crore, marking his entry into the big leagues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:25 IST
Young Prodigy: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL Journey Begins with Rajasthan Royals
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a groundbreaking move, Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid has backed young cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13, to thrive in the Indian Premier League. Suryavanshi, a standout talent from Samastipur, has penned an IPL contract worth Rs. 1.10 crore, making him the youngest player to achieve such a feat.

Vaibhav has already shown promise on the international platform by scoring a century in a Youth Test against Australia U-19. Despite being new to the First-Class arena, he made an impressive First-Class debut against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, entering the history books as the competition's youngest player.

Meanwhile, Dravid emphasized the Rajasthan Royals' strategy in the auction focused on acquiring top-tier bowlers, resulting in the team signing several new talents, both pacers and spinners, to fortify their lineup for the upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024