Young Kiwi Cricketer's IPL Dream: Bevon Jacobs Joins Mumbai Indians

In an unexpected turn of events, Bevon Jacobs, a young and relatively unknown cricketer from New Zealand, has been signed by the Mumbai Indians. The 21-year-old woke to a flurry of congratulatory messages after the IPL auction in Saudi Arabia, where he was bought for 3 million Indian rupees.

The purchase came as a pleasant surprise to Jacobs, who was asleep during the auction, held in the early hours of the morning in New Zealand. 'I woke up to my phone going off,' Jacobs shared, expressing his initial disbelief and joy. The cricketer, who has played for Auckland and Canterbury, made a last-minute decision to enter the auction.

Now set to join fellow Kiwis Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner in Mumbai, Jacobs eagerly awaits the chance to learn from seasoned IPL players. 'I'll definitely be picking their brains,' Jacobs stated, looking forward to the 2025 season running from March 14 to May 25.

