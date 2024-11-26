India Set to Dominate Junior Asia Cup Men's Hockey
India, coached by PR Sreejesh, is set to begin its campaign as favorites in the Junior Asia Cup men's hockey tournament against Thailand. Grouped in Pool A with strong teams, India aims to defend its title. The semi-finals and finals are scheduled for early December.
- Country:
- Oman
The Indian men's hockey team is gearing up as firm favorites to begin their campaign in the Junior Asia Cup against Thailand. Under the guidance of coach PR Sreejesh, India is poised for a strong performance in this prestigious tournament.
Placed in Pool A, alongside formidable opponents such as Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, and Thailand, India aims to leverage its past success and experience to navigate the challenges ahead. India has a storied history in this tournament, winning it a record four times, including victories in 2004, 2008, 2015, and most recently, 2023.
India's skipper, Amir, expressed confidence saying, "Our team has been working hard, and we are confident in our abilities." The opening match will be crucial as India seeks to defend its title. The tournament's semi-finals and finals are set for early December with the top two teams from each group securing a spot in the semis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Junior Asia Cup
- hockey
- tournament
- PR Sreejesh
- Thailand
- semi-finals
- finals
- men's hockey
- sports
ALSO READ
Cash Incentives Boost Insurance Enrollment but Fail to Secure Long-Term Retention in Thailand
Towards a Sustainable Thailand: Embracing Climate Resilience and Green Economy Models
Manipur, Haryana, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh Triumph to Semi-finals at National Hockey Championship
India Dominates Thailand in Women's Hockey with 13-0 Victory
Indian women's hockey team beats Thailand 13-0 in Asian Champions Trophy round-robin league match.