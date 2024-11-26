India Set to Dominate Junior Asia Cup Men's Hockey

The Indian men's hockey team is gearing up as firm favorites to begin their campaign in the Junior Asia Cup against Thailand. Under the guidance of coach PR Sreejesh, India is poised for a strong performance in this prestigious tournament.

Placed in Pool A, alongside formidable opponents such as Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, and Thailand, India aims to leverage its past success and experience to navigate the challenges ahead. India has a storied history in this tournament, winning it a record four times, including victories in 2004, 2008, 2015, and most recently, 2023.

India's skipper, Amir, expressed confidence saying, "Our team has been working hard, and we are confident in our abilities." The opening match will be crucial as India seeks to defend its title. The tournament's semi-finals and finals are set for early December with the top two teams from each group securing a spot in the semis.

(With inputs from agencies.)