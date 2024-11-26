Zimbabwe Strikes First: Key Changes in Series Against Pakistan

In the ongoing cricket series between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, Zimbabwe, after winning the toss, chose to bat first in the second One-Day International on Tuesday. This decision comes on the heels of their remarkable 80-run victory in the rain-altered first match, which gave them a 1-0 series lead.

Responding to the defeat, Pakistan made strategic changes, debuting middle-order batsman Tayyab Tahir and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed. They replaced Haseebullah Khan, who did not score in his ODI debut, and fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, anticipating the pitch to favor slower bowlers.

The series will wrap up with the third ODI in Bulawayo on Thursday, with both teams staying on to compete in a three-match T20 International series. Key players, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Babar Azam, have been rested by Pakistan to test their squad depth ahead of the next year's Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)