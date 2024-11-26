Left Menu

Zimbabwe Strikes First: Key Changes in Series Against Pakistan

Zimbabwe opted to bat first against Pakistan in the second ODI after an impressive win. Pakistan introduced Tayyab Tahir and Abrar Ahmed instead of Haseebullah Khan and Mohammad Hasnain. The series continues in Bulawayo with both teams preparing for the T20 International series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulawayo | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:31 IST
Zimbabwe Strikes First: Key Changes in Series Against Pakistan
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

In the ongoing cricket series between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, Zimbabwe, after winning the toss, chose to bat first in the second One-Day International on Tuesday. This decision comes on the heels of their remarkable 80-run victory in the rain-altered first match, which gave them a 1-0 series lead.

Responding to the defeat, Pakistan made strategic changes, debuting middle-order batsman Tayyab Tahir and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed. They replaced Haseebullah Khan, who did not score in his ODI debut, and fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, anticipating the pitch to favor slower bowlers.

The series will wrap up with the third ODI in Bulawayo on Thursday, with both teams staying on to compete in a three-match T20 International series. Key players, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Babar Azam, have been rested by Pakistan to test their squad depth ahead of the next year's Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024