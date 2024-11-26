South Africa and Sri Lanka's Race to the World Test Championship Final Heats Up

South Africa and Sri Lanka are gearing up for a crucial two-test series at Kingsmead in Durban, starting Wednesday. Both teams are still in the race for the World Test Championship final, needing victories to enhance their chances.

Despite setbacks earlier this year with a weakened squad sent to New Zealand, South Africa remains in contention. Captain Temba Bavuma highlighted the team's excitement and the challenges due to the pressures and expectations as they aim to secure a spot in the final.

Sri Lanka must win three out of their four remaining tests, including the current ones in South Africa, to make it to the final. Both sides have shown their prowess in past encounters, making this series a must-watch for cricket fans.

