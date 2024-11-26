India Triumphs in Perth Test with 295-Run Victory over Australia
India secured a remarkable 295-run victory over Australia in the Perth Test, recovering from initial setbacks to overwhelm the hosts. Australia's coach Andrew McDonald confirmed the squad remains unchanged for the Adelaide Test, as they aim to bounce back in the series starting December 6.
In a striking turnaround at the Perth Test, India dismantled Australia with a decisive 295-run victory. After a poor first innings, India regrouped, highlighted by a stellar 201-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jasprit Bumrah's formidable eight-wicket haul.
Australian coach Andrew McDonald announced no changes to the squad for the upcoming Adelaide Test, expressing confidence in his team's resilience. "The same personnel will be in the Adelaide changeroom," McDonald stated, indicating faith in the current lineup despite their recent setbacks.
Mitchell Marsh's fitness remains under scrutiny, with the all-rounder struggling with past injuries. However, McDonald remains hopeful as the team regroups to prepare for the next challenge in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with morale reportedly stable post-defeat.
