Rohit Sharma's Return Shakes Up Indian Test Line-Up

As the Indian cricket team prepares for the second Test in Adelaide, Rohit Sharma's return to the playing XI is set to cause significant adjustments. Young Devdutt Padikkal may lose his spot, while the team awaits fitness updates on Shubman Gill.

KL Rahul, whose steady performance in Perth showcased his technical prowess, might see his position altered depending on Gill's fitness. A strategy shift could also place Rohit Sharma in the middle order for optimal impact.

Spin bowling could also witness strategic changes at the Adelaide Oval. With top spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar vying for a place, selectors will scrutinize current form and recent performances to bolster India's ambitions Down Under.

(With inputs from agencies.)