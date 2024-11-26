Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Record Transfer Stirs Emotions at Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal expressed his regret over Rishabh Pant's move to Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL auction. Pant, procured for a record Rs 27 crore, departs Delhi after a fruitful collaboration. Both parties shared emotional farewells on social media, highlighting their deep connection.

Rishabh Pant's Record Transfer Stirs Emotions at Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal publicly expressed his disappointment following Rishabh Pant's departure from the team, following his acquisition by Lucknow Super Giants at an unprecedented Rs 27 crore in the IPL mega-auction.

Released ahead of the auction, Pant became the priciest player in history, drawing significant attention. Despite earnest efforts, Delhi Capitals could not reclaim their former captain due to Lucknow's exceptional bid.

Both Jindal and Pant shared heartfelt messages on social media, underscoring their enduring bond. Pant reflected fondly on his tenure with Delhi Capitals, promising to carry their support forward. The franchise, meanwhile, strengthened its lineup with major signings including KL Rahul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

