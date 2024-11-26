Left Menu

Manchester United's Financial Rebound Amid Infrastructure Overhaul

Manchester United has reported a smaller adjusted net loss for Q1 2025, attributed to cost-cutting and favorable exchange rates. British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe plans to improve Old Trafford's infrastructure, while the club explores public-private partnerships. Recent management changes aim to restore glory lost since Alex Ferguson's era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manchester United has announced a substantial decrease in adjusted net loss for the first quarter of 2025, crediting the improvement to strategic cost reductions and favorable exchange rates.

The club reported a net loss of 349,000 pounds for the period ending September 30, a significant reduction from the previous year's 8.6 million-pound deficit. Despite a 9% decline in revenue to 143.1 million pounds, cost and headcount cuts are proceeding as planned.

Efforts to revitalize Manchester United's infrastructure are underway, with a task force evaluating options for Old Trafford. British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's minority stake acquisition earlier in the year includes a 237 million-pound pledge for infrastructure upgrades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

